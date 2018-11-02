Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,611 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $43.13 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $46.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1864 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

