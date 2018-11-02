Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 36,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 15.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

