Trex Company Inc (TREX) Position Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,264 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.89% of Trex worth $40,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 90.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 711.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 119,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 2.39. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.