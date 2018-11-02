TreeHouse Foods (THS) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.46.

NYSE THS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,126. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

