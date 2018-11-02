Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Insider Stuart J. Chambers Buys 319 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,400.54 ($4,443.41).
Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).
Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 52.90 ($0.69) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.07%.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.
Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.