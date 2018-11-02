Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Insider Stuart J. Chambers Buys 319 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,400.54 ($4,443.41).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 52.90 ($0.69) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($21.49) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336.08 ($17.46).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

