Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2535-2585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

NYSE TVPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. 1,224,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,801. Travelport Worldwide has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.43. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVPT. ValuEngine downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.