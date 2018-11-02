Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Travelport Worldwide updated its FY18 guidance to $1.34-1.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TVPT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,332. Travelport Worldwide has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,315,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,019,000 after buying an additional 1,119,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,520,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,572,000 after buying an additional 1,182,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,056,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 30.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after buying an additional 545,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 315.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,553,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

