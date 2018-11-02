Transcat (TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, Singular Research increased their price objective on Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Transcat has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,639 shares of company stock valued at $109,307 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 491.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $372,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

