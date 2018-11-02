Traders Sell Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) on Strength (SBUX)

Investors sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on strength during trading on Friday. $558.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $654.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $96.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Starbucks had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Starbucks traded up $5.69 for the day and closed at $64.32

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.