Traders Sell Fiserv (FISV) on Strength (FISV)

Investors sold shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $38.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.26 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Fiserv had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Fiserv traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $74.99
Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 515.8% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISV)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
