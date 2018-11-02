Traders Sell Fiserv (FISV) on Strength (FISV)

Investors sold shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $38.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.26 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Fiserv had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Fiserv traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $74.99

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 515.8% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

