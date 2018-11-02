Traders Buy Visa (V) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $1,012.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $268.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $743.70 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the highest net in-flow for the day. Visa traded down ($1.05) for the day and closed at $139.78

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Get Visa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.