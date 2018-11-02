Traders Buy Shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $139.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $66.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.25 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Simon Property Group had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded down ($4.23) for the day and closed at $183.52Specifically, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $668,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 219.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 265.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,070,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

