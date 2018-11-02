Traders Buy Large Volume of Ryder System Call Options (R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,044 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,519% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Diez sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $517,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,961.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.