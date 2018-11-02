Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on News (NWSA)

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the typical volume of 146 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $13.13 on Friday. News has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. News had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that News will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of News by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of News by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 273,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.