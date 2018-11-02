TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A (TPGE) versus Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A (NYSE:TPGE) and Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A and Alta Mesa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A N/A 0.56% N/A Alta Mesa Resources N/A -5.29% -3.42%

72.2% of TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A and Alta Mesa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alta Mesa Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus target price of $9.24, suggesting a potential upside of 174.93%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A and Alta Mesa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A N/A N/A $1.53 million N/A N/A Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A

TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A Company Profile

TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

