Tower Resources (TRP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Tower Resources (LON:TRP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tower Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 1.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LON TRP opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Friday. Tower Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

