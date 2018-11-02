Tower International (TOWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TA Delaware, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of engineered structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving automotive original equipment manufacturers. It offers its automotive customers body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, as well as complex welded assemblies, for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and SUVs. Its manufacturing operations consist primarily of stamping and welding operations, system and modular assembly operations, coating, and other ancillary operations. The Company uses various grades and thicknesses of steel and aluminum; including high-strength, hot- and cold-rolled, galvanized, organically coated, stainless, and aluminized steel; for the manufacture of its products. TA Delaware, Inc. is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Tower International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tower International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Tower International stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 141,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. Tower International has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. Tower International had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $524.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Tower International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower International will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tower International’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Tower International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tower International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Tower International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Tower International in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tower International in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower International (TOWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.