Total SA (TOT) Short Interest Update

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,769 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the September 28th total of 2,483,833 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,577,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Total by 20.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 41.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 526,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,809,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of TOT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.7442 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

