Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300,163 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,027,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 798,617 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 712,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 313,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,127,000 after buying an additional 309,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,028,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $33.50 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

