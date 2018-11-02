ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €27.40 ($31.86) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.15 ($31.56).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Thursday, reaching €19.17 ($22.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,658 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.