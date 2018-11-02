THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (THR) Cut to “Corporate” at Northland Securities

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) was downgraded by Northland Securities to a “corporate” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

THR opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

