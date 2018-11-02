Thor Industries (THO) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $73.17. 1,323,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,074,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 219,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

