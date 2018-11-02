Thomas J. Burgomaster Sells 637 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IPGP opened at $141.69 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

