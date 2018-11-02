TheStreet Upgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.05. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 274,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

