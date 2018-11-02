Theodore W. Mowery Acquires 730 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,454.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $223.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPB shares. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.