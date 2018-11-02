The Western Union (WU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 560.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The Western Union updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 484,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,479. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Western Union by 211.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,422,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,559,000 after buying an additional 4,360,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $82,670,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,924,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $872,659,000 after buying an additional 2,103,385 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $40,412,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,403,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,288,000 after buying an additional 855,121 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

