The Western Union (WU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 560.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The Western Union updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.
The Western Union stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 484,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,479. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.
WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.92.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
