The Ensign Group (ENSG) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The Ensign Group also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.83-1.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.33. 16,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $754,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $193,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,346 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

