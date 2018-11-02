The Ensign Group (ENSG) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The Ensign Group also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.83-1.88 EPS.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $754,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,346. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.