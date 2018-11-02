The Ensign Group (ENSG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.83-1.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. 32,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,346. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

