The Carlyle Group (CG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 488,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,464. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 498,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,047,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,312,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $17,466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 385,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

