Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) PT Lowered to $66.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a positive rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. 42,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,225. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $264,392.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,273 shares of company stock worth $1,238,107. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

