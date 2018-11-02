Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,847 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,370,838.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

