Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,376 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 887.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 239,775 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.09%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $169,405.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

