Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in WestRock Co (WRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 15.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 111,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. WestRock Co has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 65.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

