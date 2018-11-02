Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Up 5.1%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $97.60. 10,965,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 5,844,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $282,741,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after buying an additional 2,120,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,278,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,662,000 after buying an additional 921,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,597,000 after buying an additional 811,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,497,000 after buying an additional 798,995 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.