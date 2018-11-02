Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) & Commercial National Financial (CNAF) Financial Analysis

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Texas Capital Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 23.10% 13.36% 1.11% Commercial National Financial 35.91% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 9 7 0 2.44 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $96.81, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $953.55 million 3.44 $197.06 million $4.08 16.03 Commercial National Financial $19.02 million 3.34 $6.87 million N/A N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; certificates of deposit and IRAs; interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; traditional money market and savings accounts; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking facilities. It primarily serves clients in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. The company operates full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access/debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit\payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

