Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.26.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,378,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,832. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $200,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

