TESARO (TSRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. TESARO had a negative net margin of 180.29% and a negative return on equity of 285.30%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRO traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 3,401,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. TESARO has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

In other news, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,062.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,443 shares of company stock valued at $283,996. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 77.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,139,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after buying an additional 1,375,361 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 8.3% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 520,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 21.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TESARO from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TESARO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TESARO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

