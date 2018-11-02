Terreno Realty (TRNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million.

TRNO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 35,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,191. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

