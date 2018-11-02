Terex (TEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

NYSE TEX traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Terex has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,344 shares of company stock valued at $52,633 and sold 38,866 shares valued at $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

