Teradata Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,756 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,211% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 821,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after buying an additional 786,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 27.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $12,241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 1,294.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 274,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $7,444,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

TDC opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.