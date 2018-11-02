Tenneco (TEN) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.43.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.11. 36,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,263. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.04% and a net margin of 2.39%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 69.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 70.2% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 908,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 1,589.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

