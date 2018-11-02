Tenaris (TS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Tenaris stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.55. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

