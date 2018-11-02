Tenable (TENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $1,102,826,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $27,747,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $11,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $1,356,000.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

