Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $569.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,290 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.21% of Visa worth $569,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,019,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,605,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 11,300.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,842,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $244,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,090 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,165,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

V opened at $140.83 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $106.60 and a one year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

