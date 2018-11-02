Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $275.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $254.77 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

