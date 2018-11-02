Tellurian (TELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tellurian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of TELL remained flat at $$8.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,327,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,614. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 603,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $8,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tellurian by 39.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,634 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.