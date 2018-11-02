Teligent (TLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on Teligent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

TLGT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,246. Teligent has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Teligent had a negative net margin of 62.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Research analysts predict that Teligent will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teligent news, CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 225.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 83.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 383,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

