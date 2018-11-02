Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €3.80 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. equinet set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.55 ($5.29) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.66).

O2D stock opened at €3.43 ($3.99) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

