Teleflex (TFX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-9.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2436-2457.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of TFX traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. The stock had a trading volume of 596,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,664. Teleflex has a one year low of $227.52 and a one year high of $288.78. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,248,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,221,575.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,542,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,491 shares of company stock valued at $25,016,762. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

